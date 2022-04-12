Gwarzo takes over as Humanitarian Affairs permanent secretary 

Following the recent redeployment of some Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service by President Muhammad Buhari, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo has assumed office as the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

According to the Deputy Director of Information in the ministry, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, Dr. Gwarzo took over from Bashir Nura Alkali, who was redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, while the handing/taking over ceremony was held in the Ministry Monday.

In his handing over address, the out – going Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, stated that the Ministry was established in 2019 by Mr President to coordinate all humanitarian activities in the country.

Alkali informed his successor about the Mandate, Operations and Achievements of the Ministry. He wished his successor well in his new assignment and urged management and staff to accord him the necessary support and cooperation.

The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of the handing over note by Bashir Nura Alkali to the the incoming Permanent Secretary Nasir Sani Gwarzo to guide him on the activities of the Ministry.

In his maiden address, the new permanent secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said he was in the Ministry to help the Minister achieve the mandates of the ministry.

Speaking further Gwarzo said that investing in the welfare of staff is one of his priorities and expressed optimism that staff will reciprocate the good gesture by been more committed and dedicated to their duties.

Earlier, the Director Department of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema welcomed the new PS and promised him the full support and cooperation of all staff to succeed in his new national assignment.

The Director Special Needs, Nkechi Onwukwe also in her vote of thanks stated that the Management and staff of the Ministry had a robust working relationship with the outgoing Permanent Secretary and wished him well in his new Ministry.

Dr Gwarzo was redeployed from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. He has worked in all layers of service and served as a focal officer humanitarian services providing vaccines across different countries. He is a medical doctor, researcher, a public health physician and an Epidemiologist.

The ceremony was attended by Directors from Federal Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Petroleum Resources.