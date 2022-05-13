Hajj 2022: Board asks Plateau intending pilgrims to raise deposit to N2.5m

The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged all intending pilgrims to make a minimum deposit of N1.5 million before an official announcement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The executive secretary of the Board, Barrister Auwal Abdullahi, stated this friday in a press release issued by the Board’s Information Officer, Sanusi Suleiman Namu.

“Intending pilgrims from Plateau state who have made deposits for the 2022 Hajj with the Board have from May 13, 2022 to May 17, 2022, to top up their deposits to N2.5 million before the announcement of the actual Hajj fares by the National Hajj Commission,” the release read in part.

It stated that the top-up by intending pilgrims was to enable the Board to establish the prospective master list of its intending pilgrims for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

“The deadline became necessary considering the time frame for the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Holy Land.”

Abdullahi emphasised that only those intending pilgrims that had deposited the minimum of N2.5 million by the deadline would be registered in the board’s master list.

