HAJJ 2022: Male Guardian Compulsory For Women Under 45 – Saudi Arabia



Saudi government has issued strict orders for women under 45 years of age to accompany a male guardian while coming for Hajj.



According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia, women under 45 years of age have been ordered to accompany a male guardian while coming for Hajj. Women coming for Hajj alone would be deported on the same flight, the notification said.



The notification read, “Women under (45 years old) shall not board on Hajj flights unless accompanied by their male guardians listed on their Hajj visa. In this case, women will be deported on the same flight. Air careers will be fully responsible for cost-related.”



The statement by GACA added that any airlines failing to comply with the guidelines will be held responsible and legal action would be taken.

