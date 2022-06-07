Hajj 2022: NAHCON advance team leaves for Saudi Arabia 

As the 2022 Hajj operation commences, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) advance team left for Saudi Arabia, Monday.

NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan in a statement by Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, also disclosed that the rest of Nigeria’s pilgrims would meet them soon.

He, in his farewell ceremony at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, tasked members of the advance team to set the pace for the successful accomplishment of the 2022 Hajj.

Recall that before departure, briefing the entire advance team in the NAHCON Hajj House headquarters on Saturday, he reminded the staff that this is the time to put into practice all they have received.

According to the statement, he reminded them that their major responsibility is to go over all the agreements signed with service providers to ensure that the details are fully implemented.

Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan ordered them to station themselves on the ground awaiting the hitch-free arrival of pilgrims and to treat them with the utmost respect as guests of the Almighty.

“However, before the arrival of the esteemed pilgrims, the NAHCON Chief Executive Officer instructed heads of the different committees to pay a familiarization visit to the office of the Adillah company in Madinah to introduce themselves as NAHCON’s representatives. This is to enable the Adillah to identify who to contact when necessary.

“Those on the advance team include medical personnel, house managers, feeding staff, Makkah and Madinah reception team members.

“Meanwhile, all pilgrims that paid for the 2022 Hajj through the Hajj Savings Scheme, and have completed their payments, are instructed to visit the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards which they selected at the time of enrollment for necessary preparations.

“They are to carry along their international passports, COVID-19 vaccine certificate and yellow card if they have been inoculated already.

“Similarly, intending pilgrims are to note that the announced Hajj fare of maximum N2, 496,815.29 is inclusive of their $800 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA),” he said.

