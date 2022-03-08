Hajj 2022: NAHCON commends Katsina pilgrims board on facilities 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground at the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

NAHCON Director, Inspectorate and Compliance, Abuja, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Shamaki, made this assertion shortly after inspecting facilities at the state pilgrims’ board headquarters in Katsina on Tuesday.

Shamaki noted that the inspection of the facilities became necessary to ensure the early preparations for the 2022 Hajj exercise.

He said the inspection committee would also peruse the Act establishing each state board and make necessary recommendations where applicable to ensure the success of the Hajj exercise.

Shamaki, who was the team leader, commended the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board for its resilience in providing desired facilities for the smooth operations of Hajj exercise for its pilgrims in the state.

Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki, the state pilgrims board Executive Director, in his address, said the board was established vide Katsina State Law No 1 of 1988 and mandated to make necessary arrangements for the smooth pilgrimage and well being of pilgrims registered under the board.

He said all structures at the board’s headquarters were provided by the state government, while some other facilities were provided by NAHCON under the development levy scheme to make its work easier and enhance the comfort of the pilgrims.

Kuki assured all intending pilgrims who willingly roled over their deposits of guaranteed slot, adding that, the annual pilgrims’ education and enlightenment programme would soon commence throughout the state to make the exercise a success in the state.