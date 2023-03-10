Hajj 2023: Oyo pilgrims board to close collection of payment March 20

The Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Thursday, hinted that it will close the collection of the 2022 initial hajj fare from intending pilgrims on March 20, 2023.

Chairman of the Board, Professor Sayed Malik dropped this hint in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Prof Malik tasked all intending pilgrims wishing to travel with the Board to pay the amount into any of the designated bank accounts of the Board on or before Monday, March 20, in order not to miss the opportunity.

The Board chairman stressed that “those who had earlier deposited less than the N2.6 Million to quickly top it up with the remaining balance before the deadline.”

Expressing the Board’s appreciation to Governor Seyi Making for his unrelenting support, Prof Malik stated that the Board has started putting in place all the necessary arrangements to ensure that the 2023 Hajj a hitch-free and successful exercise.

