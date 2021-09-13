HAJJ: FCT MPWB refunds N432m to 334 intending pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded N432 million to 334 intending pilgrims, who have indicated interest to collect their 2021 Hajj fare deposit due to cancellation of pilgrimage for international pilgrims.

Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Nasiru Dan Mallam, made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in his office on the refund to intending pilgrims by the organisation Monday in Abuja.

He explained that before the hajj cancellation, the board had registered 1,714 intending pilgrims, who had indicated interest to perform the religious obligation through the board.

“This number include those who rolled over their deposit from the already cancelled 2020 hajj. Following the cancellation, the board communicated to the intending pilgrims who may have wished to collect their deposit to indicate interest and get refunded.

“As such, the board has as at Friday, September 10, 2021 refunded the sum of N432 million only to 334 intending pilgrims who have indicated interest to collect their deposit.

“The board made the refund without any deductions and the exercise is ongoing,” he said.

The director, however, said not all the remaining 1,380 intending pilgrims have paid the minimum deposit of N1.5 million as instructed by the NAHCON.

He further explained those who deposited below one million naira could not be captured in the central data base provided by the regulating body against Hajj 2021.

“Therefore, the board advised those that deposited below the minimum amount to migrate from the accustomed method of payment for Hajj seat to the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) initiated by the NAHCON to enable intending pilgrims pay for hajj at their own convenience.

“The Hajj Savings Scheme gives them a better chance of gradually completing their payment for Hajj seat and participating in future exercise.

“However, those who have deposited up to the minimum deposit of N1.5 million and intended to rollover their deposit to 2022 Hajj will surely get priority if it turns out that Hajj will take place and FCT gets enough slots for cater for them all,” he said.