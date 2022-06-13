Hajj: Kaduna to airlifts 2,491 pilgrims

The Executive Secretary Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Yakubu Arrigasiyyu has advised intending pilgrims from state to adhere strictly to the tenets of Islam while on pilgrimage in the holy land.

Arrigasiyyu gave the advice while addressing intending pilgrims who were undergoing screening at the Hajj Camp in Mando, Kaduna.

The executive secretary said it is important for them to learn all hajj rituals so that they can perform the pilgrimage without difficulty.

According to him: “This year’s hajj fare is on the high side, it would not be right for you to converge on the holy city and not perform the pilgrimage well. It is important that you meet officials who are experienced and knowledgeable to guide you on all the rituals expected of you.”

In his remark, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Sani Anchau said about 2,491 intending pilgrims will be airlifted to the holy land through Azman Airlines.

Anchau said intending pilgrims who will be airlifted in batches were from different local government areas.

He said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, intending pilgrims are expected to receive the three doses of the vaccination which is a major criterion for visa issuance. So, only those whose visas are ready at a particular time, irrespective of their LGAs, will be screened and airlifted to the holy land,” he said.

Anchau said all visas will be available within the expected time frame of the airlift.

The Kaduna hajj camp, which was not in use for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic has been renovated for the comfort of the pilgrims before airlift.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

