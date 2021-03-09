Hajj: NAHCON calls for sustained collaboration with Islamic scholars

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called for sustained collaboration with Ulamas (Islamic scholars) to ensure successful hajj operations in Nigeria.

NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, made the call at an interactive session with Ulamas (Islamic scholars) from across the nation at the Hajj House, Abuja, Monday.

The chairman expressed gratitude to the Ulamas for the positive roles played in advisory capacity as well as educating and mobilising pilgrims before and during hajj activities.

“With partnership of this nature, we can do more to improve the well-being of our pilgrims in particular and Nigerian Muslims in general.”

He added that the meeting was called to interact and intimate the Ulamas on NAHCON activities. He called for their support in sensitization and mobilisation of potential subscribers to the Hajj Savings Scheme.

In their responses, the Ulamas took turns to commend NAHCON for the novel initiatives in promoting hajj operations through the Hajj Saving Scheme and proposed Hajj Institute.

Chief Imam of Lagos, Imam Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, called for early departure of pilgrims from hajj camp in the face of COVID-19, adding the need for more awareness so that more people can participate in this year’s Hajj.

Alhaja Tawakalitu Oderinde called for qualified hands in developing the curriculum of the proposed Hajj Institute. She added that NAHCON should also ensure competent hands are put at the helm of affairs in the State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

She further called for adequate consideration of women needs during Hajj.

The FOMWAN national vice president stated the need for standardisation of pilgrim’s uniform and provision of clean and healthy local meals for pilgrims during hajj.

Others who spoke called for research component to be added to the institute, while calling for effective communication strategies and use of Imams at the grassroots for pilgrims sensitisation in diverse languages.

The Ulamas also called for use of indigenous airlines, adoption of at least six local languages in sensitising pilgrims on hajj.

They also called for use of technology that will improve the performance in hajj operations; while declaring their support to the fourth board of NAHCON.