Hajj refund: Katsina pilgrims board disburses N768.9m

The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board has disbursed the sum of N768.9 million to 599 intending pilgrims that sought refund in the state.

The Executive Director of the board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki, stated this Wednesday at a press conference on the update and progress achieved in the ongoing refund exercise to 2020/2021 intending pilgrims at the board’s headquarters in Katsina.

He said the amount represents 22.01 percent of the total 2,721 intending pilgrims that deposited their funds with the board.

“From the statistics of our registration, we have depositors with payments ranging from the sum of N300, 000 – N1, 500, 000 and all refunds are made to the last kobo,” he stated.

The pilgrims board boss said the exercise is ongoing and any intending pilgrim wishing to request for refund of his/her deposit is free to do so.

He also added that those willing to roll over their deposits against the 2022 hajj can do so by contacting their zonal pilgrims offices to ensure their interest.

Kuki confirmed the turn of events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia saying, with the positive indicators emanating from the Kingdom, on the conduct of Umrah exercise, Hajj will resume in 2022.

While commending the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), for its leadership role, the executive director of the board applauded the loyalty, show of understanding, confidence and trust by the intending pilgrims to its activities.

He assured of continued efforts by the board to strategise, plan and prepare for a successful operations.

Kuki also said the board will soon commence operation of lesser Hajj (Umrah) following the approval of Governor Aminu Bello Masari. He said the board will operate Umrah in line with the international acceptable standard.