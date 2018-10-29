Hajj : Your report unfair, NAHCON tells  Senate Ad hoc committee

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, has clarified that it never defrauded the pilgrims as claimed by the Adamu Aliero-led Senate Ad-hoc committee on hajj operations.

Rather, NAHCON said it had refunded N2. 276 billion to pilgrims, meant for tent security, and similar deposits not used, as well as that on poor services in 2015 and 2016.

The submissions were made in a position note signed by Acting Secretary of NAHCON, Malam M. Ahmed, and sent to the Senate, as a formal response to its ad hoc committee’s damning remarks on the hajj operations.

In the note sighted by our reporter, the commission urged the Senate to revisit the report, stressing that the committee never visited relevant agencies in Saudi Arabia during its fact-finding mission.

The commission said: “The 34-page report presented on the floor of the Senate on Thursday 18th October, 2018, in our opinion, was not fair to NAHCON as none of its explanations featured or were considered in the report.

“Secondly, the report contains several ‘findings’ that are based on wrong information and wrong conclusions.”

On allegation of extorting the pilgrims and excess charges, the agency responded thus: “The components of the Hajj fare are classified under Local/onshore and Foreign/offshore charges. The local charges are arrived at by the commission in consultation with states pilgrims welfare boards.

“Some of the foreign charges are negotiated by the Commission along with states and the respective service providers (Makkah and Madina Accommodation, Airfare and catering services. While others are fixed by the Saudi Authorities; local transportation in Saudi Arabia, tent facilities, security deposits, United Agent Fees etc.

“The Ad hoc Committee should have consulted the relevant Saudi Authorities to verify NAHCON’s claims or to confirm if there are duplications on these fares that are fixed, or not!”

While explaining that it had been up and doing in its conduct and defending the rights of Nigerian pilgrims, NAHCON told the lawmakers that it was secured a refund on N2.276billion for pilgrims for tent security and similar deposits not put to use and poor services in 2015 and 2016.

“The two major components of the Hajj fare have been the same since 2013. They were reduced in 2017. All tent security and similar deposits not utilized are refunded to pilgrims annually, once the Ministry of Hajj does so. The Commission in March 2016, refunded the sum of N1.75 billion Naira to Pilgrims Boards of the 36 States of the Country and the FCT for onward refund to pilgrims.

“Similarly, it refunded N526 million in 2017. This refund was as a result of services not rendered or poorly rendered during the 2015 and 2016. Although the Commission submitted details of these refunds to the Committee, it was, however, not captured. These refunds were even published in national dailies for public awareness,” NAHCON further explained

