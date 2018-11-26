Hakimi wanted permanently by Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will attempt to secure loanee defender Achraf Hakimi on a permanent deal, according to club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The 20-year-old is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid and has made eight league appearances in Dortmund’s unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Watzke used a speech to his playing staff to welcome Paco Alcacer to the club after activating the option to purchase the Spain striker from Barcelona outright and stated his intent to follow up the deal with another one for Hakimi.

