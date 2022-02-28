Halima Abdulmalik: The epitome of a courageous jurist

The long insinuations and the uncertainty that pervaded the successor of the chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Aisha Lami Bawa Bwari, who exited office on Friday, February 25, 2022, has been put to rest with the appointment of Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik as the acting chief judge of Niger state.

Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik’s appointment as the acting chief judge can best described as putting the right peg in the right hole.This is because of her pedigree in the discharge of her duty particularly in the administration of criminal and civil justice.

From A humble beginning in her magistrate to her present position, Justice Halima has displayed a high level of courage and doggedness in the temple of justice.

Her early years in the lower bench as associate magistrate to chief magistrate, secretary state Judicial service Commission (JSC), Niger state and the higher bench as justice, Halima has displayed great courage in justice delivery in some high degrees of criminal justice worthy of emulation.

Justice Halima is, indeed, an epitome of an incorruptible judge whose record speaks volumes of her reputation in the discharge of her judicial callings from the lower bench to the present position.She detests corruption in all facets and she will go all out for any person close to her that engages in any corrupt related practice.

Justice Halima, as a member of the judicial commission of inquiry constituted by the former governor Niger State Dr. Mua’azu Babangida Aliyu, headed by the former chief judge of Niger State Justice Aliyu Mohammed Mayaki to probe the administration of late governor Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure in 2018, exhibited her hatred against public office holders that siphoned public funds.

Corruption in her own view is evil and anybody that engages in corrupt practices is also evil and she will not hesitate to use the instrumentality of the law to bring the perpetrator to justice no matter how highly placed in the society.

No wonder the late chief judge of Niger state Justice Jibrin Ndatsu Ndajiwo did not waste time in appointing her as the secretary state Judicial Service Commission (JSC), saddled with the responsibility of promoting and sanctioning erring staff of the judiciary.

Late Ndajiwo once described Justice Halima as “one among the few of the female magistrates that I hold in high esteem. I never came across any issue relating to corrupt practice brought against her to my table. I must say it without any iota of doubt”.

With such overwhelming testimony, one should expect that the Niger state judiciary under her watch as the the fourth female chief judge will witness unprecedented transformation that would stand the test of time.

From a distance, you may have a different impression about her until you come in contact with Her Lordship Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik – a role model. A Minna based legal practitioner Dr. Zakariya Abdulsalam Bello said the appointment of Justice Halima as the acting chief Judge of Niger state will witness a lot of transformation in the state judiciary and so many changes of attitude of the judiciary workers will be seen. ” He noted that as a lawyer, appearing before her court, you must be prepared in your research with all the relevant laws and authorities in your presentations and submission. Anything short of that, you will see the other side of Justice Halima in her real colour of the law.

In his own view, another legal practitioner in Minna, Barrister M.B Shehu, pointed out that Halima will put many things that are lacking in the Niger state judiciary in place, and ensure that the staff will leave up to their responsibility because laziness and other vices will not be tolerated by here.

As a lawyer appearing before her Lordship Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik you need to prepare yourself adequately. Apart from preparing yourself you should equally behave yourself in your submission and equip yourself with the relevant laws and authority, otherwise, she will tell you that she is well read and you can’t just misbehave in her court without her letting you know that you are out of track in your submission. This is Her Lordship Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik for you.

Shehu described the acting CJ as extremely intelligent and focused, knowledgeable in law and she applies her knowledge of law as it is in arriving at her judgement in any matters she adjudicates upon.

According to the legal icon, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik’s integrity as a judge is intact and she cherishes it and she will never compromise in the discharge of her duty as a judge of incorruptible repute.

With Allah SWT on her side, it is my humble prayers for her to surmount whatever challenges that may confront her. I wish her Allah’s guidance and protection in the discharge of her duties. Allah ya kareki ya kuma tsayamaki.Yawa-Siraja is a Minna based journalist.