Halims’ exemplary leadership

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, has been impacting the lives of his people for the past 10 years. A man of history and humble to the core, the Ankpa/Omala/Olamoboro of Kogi state people’s finest son at the moment has been a successful business man in the hotel and oil and gas sectors but decided to venture into politics to serve his people.

Halims’ success in his political sojourn so far was achieved simply because of his putting the people first philosophy, policy and leitmotive. The cardinal and leitmotival motivation of aspiring to be the representative of his people is putting them first because of the love he has for them and secondly bringing the government and development closer to them-a feat he has achieved tremendously.

Honourable Halims has achieved many firsts and feats in his political career. He is so loved by his people that he is the first politician that was able to beat the son of an incumbent governor at the primary election for the seat of a member of the house, considering the intricacies involved in contesting against the power and influence of an incumbent in this part of the world.

Hon. Halims is a politician that is known to be very close to his people. He knows most of his people by their first name, an attribute he learnt from his father and which has tremendously helped him in his political journey so far. It is known in Kogi state today that Hon. Halims has done more for his people than many governments have done for their people in years. His philanthropy is demonstrated by the way he plays his politics. He never cares where you are from or who you are, poor or rich, educated or an illiterate, he believes we are one people. This is a rare attribute in many politicians today but the fame and practices of Hon. Halims has made him exceptionally towered over his peers.

He is student of the Yahaya Bello school of politics which he unapologetically ascribed to himself. A very humble and loyal party man, Halims sees his political party, the governing Al Progressives Party (APC) as a party for all and a veritable tool for his ideological ventilation and leanings. He is an avid believer in the principles of President Muhammadu Buhari from whom he derives inspiration and ethical conduct. He believes that the new direction politics and policies of Governor Yahaya Bello has brought development to Kogi state and if continued has the capacity of fulfilling the dreams of the founding fathers of the state. He also believes that the new type of politics dispensation pioneered by the Kogi state governor would create a system of leadership recruitment that would always make the best for the state devoid of tribal and religious inclinations ushered for the people’s interest.

In his two terms as a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Halims mingles with people from all crannies of the state and was one of the very first members during debates at the floor of the house to speak or vote against issues that are detrimental to the people. This attribute he has again taken to the House of Representatives that today he is recognised by all.

He because of his impact in the short time he has stayed in the House of Representatives was appointed chairman of the house committee on steel development by the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; a position he gladly accepted. He sees this appointment as a call to serve and a challenge because of the important role the steel sector would play in the transformation and reformation agenda of the president and the APC. His greatest target is to see to the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Company. He believes our development as a nation would be enhanced with the completion of this very important sector whose completion is long overdue. He has a view that non-completion of this important Ajaokuta steel complex has made us a laughing stock in the comity of nations

Hon. Halims holds a strong view that if our country urgently wants to drop the toga of an underdeveloped economy, the best way to go is steel development. The steel sector in Nigeria, he believes, has the capacity to bolster our pace of development and take us to enviable heights in the comity of nations. The completion of the Ajaokuta steel project therefore would form the main thrust of our nation’s steel policy. Thank God, he believes, the president is one of the strongest advocates of its completion and he will. He and the APC are in tandem with the mission of getting Ajaokuta completed because of its immeasurable capacity to leapfrog development.

Halims in recognition of his political achievements, leadership qualities, style and impact has been conferred with many awards among which is the Igala cultural and development award. The award is in recognition of his leadership and development in its physicality pursuits for the Igala people. He has consistently said he is proud to be an Igala man and also as an indigene of Kogi state, the interests of the whole Kogites is of utmost important to him. He is for everybody and he belongs to none, an apostle of justice, equity, and fair play. He believes that religion is a personal thing and everybody has a right to worship based on the content of his conscience and persuasions. A politician familiar with pain of the people and intensely compassionate, Halims believes in collective development of the people and all his life, his doors are open to all.

