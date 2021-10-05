Halt Anambra killings, Reps tells NSA, others

The House of Representatives has urged the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and security agencies to deploy all necessary machineries to Anambra towards containing killings in the state.

The House has further mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence, and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy is restored within the state and report back within three weeks.

A member, Chris Azubogu had in a motion, expressed concerns on the security breaches that taking place in Anambra state, a state he said used to be very peaceful, turning into a centre of attacks by unknown gunmen.

He said, “these killings are orchestrated by mischief makers, who are bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra State”, adding that no single day passes without cases of robbery, abduction and outright killings, noting that the perpetrators have no human conscience in them.

He recalled that on Tuesday, 28th of September, Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband to the late Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Dora Akunyili and eight others were slaughtered at Nkpor, Onitsha, Anambra state. The next day a police station in Orumba North was attacked and people were killed.

“Further aware that on 30th September, my vehicle was attacked along Nnewi Nnobi road, leading to ultimate death of one of my drivers. The offices of Department of State Security were also burnt down on 3rd October, people were also killed, houses burnt,” he told the House.

The Rep argued that there’s need to work with the security agencies with a view to containing these acts towards making the state safe for law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.