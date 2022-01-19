Hamisu: Adamawa senatorial hopeful donates ICT centre to alma mater

Hamisu Idris Medugu, a renowned philanthropist in Adamawa Northern Senatorial District of Adamawa state, has donated a block of information and communication technology (ICT) centre to Government Day Secondary School, Madagali, which was his alma mater primary school before it was upgraded to a secondary school in 2009.

Medugu, a senatorial aspirant, told newsmen that he facilitated for an ICT intervention equipment worth over N35 million to the school, but the poor infrastructure and limited structures necessitated his building the block as his goodwill donation to the school.

“When the intervention came, comprising 40 computers, furniture, servers, and other appliances, we realised none of the school structures will contain them, so I have to build the block from the scratch as my donation,” Medugu said.

The senatorial hopeful for Adamawa North said will not relent in scouting for a lot of intervention programmes for his alma mater.

He emphasised the need for education, especially now that the world is fast becoming a global village through ICT.

According to him, 21st century education has been taken over by computer technology and no child will be able to get a proper education or succeed academically without being ICT compliant student.

He said one of his agenda in the blueprint of why he wants to be senator of the five local governments once ravaged by Boko Haram, is education as a target to restore the glory of the zone.

While calling on well-meaning individuals across the state to lend support to the less privileged and communities lacking health and education facilities, he vowed to change the ugly narratives if he has the mandate of the people to go to the National Assembly to protect their interest by speaking, consultation, influencing and sponsoring laws and bills for the development of the area.

Medugu said the empowerment programme he will soon unveil will lift many out of poverty.