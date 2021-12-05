Hamisu bags outstanding award, charges Christian youth to get involved in politics





Christian youths in Northern Nigeria have been told to be paragons of nation-building by being active politicians and get very much involved in the 2023 general elections

The charge was made by Hamisu Idris Medugu during a presentation of an outstanding award to him in Yola, Adamawa state on Friday.

Idris received the award in recognition of his humanitarian and community development services to the youths of Adamawa state and beyond.

Idris who was represented by Honourable Musa Ahmed (Ajayi), former Mubi South local government chairman, said politics is a game of numbers and participation, adding that without much participation by Christian youth, they will have much limitations and constraints to help themselves talk more of helping others in dire need.

He said Christian youths have relegated themselves despite their enormous leadership potential. He advised them not to be deceived by those throwing religious bait to achieve their selfish interest

“Forget about those people using religion to succeed in their style of politics, they are using it for their selfish interest. Religious politics exists only when there is a particular interest by a particular politician who is not electable,” he said.

National Youth wing of Northern Christian Association said it found Idris worthy of the award because of his selfless service to humanity, irrespective of religion, tribe, or place of origin.

President of the group, Pastor Joshua Olala Adams, said Medugu’s gesture of love to many youths in Adamawa and other parts of the country caught the attention of the association to so honour him.

While reminding him to understand that the award is a further task on him to do much more for God in the area of empowerment and unity in Adamawa, he said Medugu is an exceptional role model that needs to be encouraged.

Hamisu, who is aspiring to be a senator for Adamawa Northern Senatorial District, vowed to work for the system that will mainstream youths into a place of self-empowerment.

