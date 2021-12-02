Handball: 30 players in camp for Africa Championship

Technical Adviser of the National Handball team, Coach Rafiu Salami has invited KS Vive Kielce player Faruk Yusuf, Israel based Obinna Annih and twenty eight other players for intensive camping ahead of the 2022 African Men’s Handball Championship holding in Morocco.

The 30 players arrived Abuja for camping on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 after the executive board of the federation of Nigeria approved the list of players for preparation for the of the Nation’s Cup that is in its 25th edition.

Several players, who participated at the just concluded Prudent Energy Handball Premier League were invited for camping after Coach Rafiu watched them in the league.

Some of the players include Goalkeeper Sanni Bature and his Kano Pillars teammates, Stephen Sesugh and Chris Ogedengbe, Confluence Stars duo of Anthony Agada and Cameroon-born Michael John, Sokoto Rima’s Abbas Mohammed to mention a few.

Also included are foreign based players led by Obinna Annih and Kielce Vive of Poland sensation Faruk Yusuf.

Coach Salami will be assisted by league winning Kano Pillars gaffer, Coach Solomon Yola and goalkeeper trainer Coach Segun Tunji.

Nigeria has participated in eleven editions of the Africa Men Handball Nations with their best outing recorded in the 1998 edition held in South Africa wherein they finished 4th after losing to Egypt 35-26.

The Africa Men Handball Championship, which will commence from January 13 to 23 2022, is the African qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship in Poland and Sweden.

