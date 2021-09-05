Handball: Africa Women Junior Championship postponed indefinitely

The 28th Africa Junior Women Team Championship which is to hold at Conakry, Guinea has been postponed indefinitely.

In a statement signed by the secretary general of the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) Mr. Charles Omoboumaho and addressed to the Presidents of the Member Federations. participating at the championship, it was revealed that biennial continental championship which was to hold from September 9-15, 2020 was postponed to a later date alongside the 17th Africa Women Youth Handball Championship which was suppose to commence thereafter.

The reason, according to Mr. Omoboumaho, for the postponement was to allow for registration of more teams for the competitions which serves as qualifiers for the World Championships in the two age cadre as Africa has four slots each for the 2022 and 2024 World Women Junior and Youth Championships respectively.

The Africa Junior Women Handball Championship was first postponed by a week by CAHB for better preparation.

The National Under 20 Female Handball team have been preparing intensively for the championship at Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, Abuja under the tutelage of Coach Bukola Duru and her assistant, Coach Isiaka Atanda.

