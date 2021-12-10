Handball: CAHB suspends draw outcome for Nations Cup

The outcome of the draw for the 25th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup which held in Morocco has been suspended forthwith by the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB)

In a letter addressed to national handball federation of the participating countries of Nations Cup and signed by the Secretary General of CAHB, Mr. Charles Omboumahou, the outcome of the grouping which took place earlier on Wednesday virtually is now suspended after the governing body of handball in the continent received a protest concerning the draw.

While apologising for the inconveniences, Omboumahou assured the participating countries that the executive committee will make arrangements for a new draw and revert back.

Nigeria had been grouped in Group B alongside host Morocco, Angola and Kenya but the draw is now suspended pending when CAHB says otherwise.

The Senior National Men Handball Team otherwise known as the Golden Arrows are presently in Abuja wherein they are in an intensive camping ahead of the Africa Men Handball Nations Cup which is expected to hold in Morocco.

Related

No tags for this post.