Handball: Confluence Stars, Safety Shooters win big on day 8

Confluence Stars got the biggest win of match day 8 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 ongoing at the Indoor Sports Hall Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

The Lokoja based club defeated Seasider Boys of Lagos with more l

resounding 44-32 victory to neutralise any threat poised by the Lagos team.

Other results in the Male Category saw Safety Shooters put Rima Strikers to sword with convincing 35-20 victory while Police Machine defeated Benue Buffaloes 17-16.

De Defenders defeated Owens Kings 35-27 while Niger United defeated Tojemarine 29-23.

Kano Pillars still lead the table despite not playing any match as they walked over Kada Stars.

