Handball: Kano Pillars continue great performance on Day 7

Kano Pillars continued their stellar performance with a perfect win to extend their unbeaten run in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 day 7.

The defending champion were nearly perfect as they defeated Confluence 40-29 which ensured they continue to lead the men category league table with 21 points.

Safety Shooters also have 21 points howbeit with a lesser goal difference as they defeated Benue Buffaloes 34-26 while Police Machine and Lagos Seasider Boys played out a pulsating 31-31 draw.

Niger United came back to winning ways as they defeated De Defenders 34-19 to remain as third in the table while Rima Strikers edged out Tojemarine with a slim 31-30 victory.

Owena Kings got a full winning point as they walked over Kada Stars.

MATCH DAY 7 (29/05/22) RESULTS (All Male):

1) Police Machine–Lagos Seasiders 31–31.

2) Benue Buffaloes–Safety Shooters 26–34.

3) D:Defenders–Niger United 19–34.

4) Kada Stars–Owena Kings 00–10 (W/O).

5) Kano Pillars–Confluence Stars 40–29.

6) Rima Strikers–Tojemarine Academy 31–30.

