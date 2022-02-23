Handball: Nigeria pip Algeria at Africa Women Junior Championship

Nigeria won their third match against Algeria on Tuesday at the Africa Women Junior Handball Championship ongoing in Conakry, Guinea.

The National Under 20 Female Handball team, who previously lost two matches against Tunisia and Guinea respectively, started on fire and had less turnovers to win the first half 16-8 against Algeria

They finished their business as they exerted their superiority against the Algerians as they won 34-21.

Nigeria will not qualify for the world championship in Slovenia later in the year after losing their opening two matches, a fact that upset Coach Bukola Duru.

“I am pained because this team did everything to ensure we qualify for the world championship

“The federation did everything to support the team but we would ensure that we finish well in the remaining matches of the championship.

Nigeria will play Bukina Faso a classification match on Thursday