Handball: Premier League gets underway May 22

Preparation is in top gear as the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 is set to hold in Abuja.

The top tier handball premier league will commence with the phase one from May 22nd to June 4, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja with the top teams already in advance preparation for hostilities for handball glory.

According to a statement by the Handball Federation of Nigeria, four promoted teams in the male and female categories from the National Division One League 2021 edition held in Benin City, Edo state will join the other 18 teams in the premier league.

“The preparation for the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League has began and we are merely counting weeks for the commencement of the first phase which will hold from May 22nd to June 4, 2022” according to Dr Emmanuel Akhigbe, Chairman, Organising & Competition.

“For emphasis and avoidance of doubt, the four promoted teams from the National Division One Handball League 2021 which held in Benin City in March will join the other premier league teams in the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022, Dr Akhigbe concluded.

“They are Owena Kings and Benue Buffaloes in the male category and Rima Queens and Benue Queens. This will make the teams in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 to be 22 teams (12 teams for the male category and 10 teams for the female category)”.

Akhigbe also urged the participating clubs to ensure they quickly conclude with the player transfers as the federation have magnanimously extended the transfer period from the deadline which was suppose to be on April 30th to May 11th.

Kano Pillars and Safety Babes are the defending champions and will hope to commence the defence of their title with a bang as the phase 1 of the league draws near.

