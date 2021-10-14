Handball Premier League starts next week

All is now set for the commencement of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2021.

The top tier handball league, which will commence on October 20, through to November 4, 2021 will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and plans are in top gear for the competition which will bring 22 teams to compete on round robin basis for a chance to win the league.

Secretary General of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed has urged teams to conclude their registration before the weekend after the newly inaugurated board of HFN led by Mr. Samuel Ocheho granted an extension to teams yet to conclude transfer formalities before Friday, October 15th 2021.

“It’s going to be a better competition than last season and that is why I urge participating teams to ensure that they complete their transfer registrations so that there won’t be any hitches ahead of the commencement of the league”. Alhaji Maigidansanma said

President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Mr. Samuel Ocheho has promised that the league, in its fourth edition, will be better than previous editions.

Twenty two teams (12 teams for men and 10 teams for women) would participate in the league in round robin basis just as last year as the league is in one phase.

