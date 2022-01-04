Handle with care, IMF cautions on Nigeria, others on domestic debt rescheduling

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned emerging and developing economies on the need to be careful in the way they go about rescheduling domestic debt.

In a new paper on its blog titled Sovereign Domestic Debt Restructuring: Handle with Care, the international lender sais countries need to be careful on how they go about restructuring the rising debt vulnerabilities and growing stocks of sovereign domestic debt.

According to the paper, questions of when and how to restructure such debt are now more acute than ever.

Over the past two decades, emerging market developing economies have seen their share of domestic debt increase from 31 to 46 percent of their total sovereign debt.

“Thus, restructuring of domestic debt is likely to play a role in the resolution of future debt crises,” the paper said.

While noting that domestic debt is easier to restructure, the Bretton Wood Institute said that authorities can simply elect to alter the terms of debt contracts through changing domestic law, which in the medium to long term may avoid some costly consequences associated with external debt restructurings, such as the loss of access to external debt markets.

IMF said, “On the other hand, domestic debt is often held predominantly by domestic creditors who will suffer losses. Through this channel, sovereign debt distress can easily spread to domestic banks, pension funds, households and other parts of the domestic economy. This can add to the economic malaise that made the debt restructuring necessary in the first place.

In restructuring, the international lender explained that the net benefit of a domestic debt restructuring is considered. According to the paper, do the benefits of a lower debt burden outweigh the fiscal and broader economic costs of achieving that debt relief?

“The decision to restructure domestic debt or not is always the sovereign’s prerogative and entails the responsibility to limit the damage and help mitigate the effects of a restructuring on the domestic economy. For example, to avoid compromising the viability of the domestic financial system, the government may be required to recapitalize some banks or replenish pension savings. Similarly, ensuring the continued effective functioning of the central bank may require fiscal support.

“The net benefit calculation will determine whether or not the domestic debt should be part of a restructuring, together with external debt, or on a standalone basis,” the paper said

