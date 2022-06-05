Haney ‘tames’ Kambosos Jr to win undisputed lightweight title

Devin Haney is the new undisputed lightweight champion of the world after he beat George Kambosos Jr in Australia.



The American, 23, travelled to Melbourne to unify the division and was rewarded with a unanimous (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) victory in a 12-round bout in front of 41,129 fans at Marvel Stadium.



The win means the Las Vegas product retains the WBC belt and takes the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO crown from the 28-year-old Australian.



Haney took his record to 28-0 (15 KOs) and became the first undisputed lightweight champion since the late Pernell Whitaker in 1990.



“This is a dream come true,” said Haney. “I was comfortable. I was sticking to the game plan, the game plan was to go in and hit and not get hit and I did that for the majority of the fight.



“I took the last round off because I knew I was comfortably ahead, but I fought a good, smart fight.”



Kambosos Jr, who became world champion when he scored a surprise win over Teofimo Lopez last November, threatened to ignite a cautious opening round with a late flurry of punches.

