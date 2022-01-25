Hanifa: NAWOJ advocates appropriate punishment for murderer



The killing of the five year old school girl in Kano state Hanifa by her teacher has continued to elicit reactions from Nigerians and women groups.



On Monday, the Gombe state chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) advocated prompt and appropriate punishment for the arrested murderer of the girl.



State chairperson of the association Comfort Ali in an interview with our correspondent who made the advocacy said the abduction and subsequent murder of the girl by her captor was despicable and condemnable.



She opined that only if appropriate punishment is meted out on the culprit that it would serve as deterrence to others.



Comfort said the association was devastated by the incident adding that they are in support of any punishment to be meted to the killer as provided by the law.



The NAWOJ chairperson finally advised parents to earnestly monitor the movements of their children so that they can protect them from falling into the hands of evil people.