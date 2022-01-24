Hanifa saga: Irate youth set school on fire

Barely a week after the brutal killing of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, a student of Noble Kids Academy, located at Kwanar Dakata in Kano metropolis , weeks after her abduction allegedly by the proprietor of the school, the premises of the school was Sunday night burnt to ashes by angry youth, whose identity was yet to be established.

According to an eye witness, the youth arrived at the school premises in the wee hours of the night with jerry cans of petrol in their possession, a result of which they bull-dozed their way into the premises and set the school on fire.

He said “I saw a white smoke billowing and suspect that there was something fishy. I tried to sneak into the area into to satisfy my curiosity but decided to pull back not knowing what could have been the consequences. The angry youth were caught by emotional frenzy, considering the dastardly manner Hanifa was killed and buried in grave dug within the school premises.

“The proprietor of the school, who allegedly committed the barbaric atrocity, would have been lynched to death if he was sighted by the angry youth who witnessed his arrest by security operatives. The man is ruthless, cruel and wicked. He deserved no mercy because his action was utterly despicable,” he added.

As at the time of filing this report, the mother of the young Hanifa was still sobbing and refusing to be appeased by sympathisers and mourners in the house in view of the gruelling ordeal her little daughter was subjected to, for no offence she committed.