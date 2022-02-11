Hanifa: Tanko, others need Legal Aid Council

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria has declared its intention to offer free legal services to Hanifa’s alleged killers Abdulmalik Tanko and two other defendants was to fulfill the requirements of the law in a bid to ensure justice prevails at the end of the trial.

The Kano state coordinator of the Council, Barrister Labaran Usman Kabo, made the declaration during an interview with the journalists in Kano on Friday.

The lack of legal representation on February7 stalled the trial of the defendants when the case came up for arraignment before a Kano High Court.

He also said it was a requirement of the law that the case will not proceed without a legal representation, adding that their involvement was significant.

“Chapter 4 and Section 36 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended emphasises fair hearing; Section 36 sub (6) and (c) states right of counsel to represent a defendant in court. Section 36 sub (5) stresses presumption of innocence of every person charged with any offence.

“We will do the needful; we are bound to do justice to all of them. We pray the court to allow accelerated hearing to avoid a series of adjournments as provided by Section 3 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

“Our intention is not to fight with the prosecution team but to discharge our constitutional responsibility.”