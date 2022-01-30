Hanifa: We’re committed to seeking justice – Ex-NBA president

The Former National President, Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmud (SAN) has expressed the Association’s commitments to ensure that justice prevail at the end of a culpable homicide case against Abdulmalik Tanko and two other accomplices who allegedly conspired in kidnapping , torturing and killing Hanifa Abubakar after demanding N6m ransom from her parents.

He made the disclosure when he led Kano executives and other senior members of the Bar on condolence visit to Hanifa’s parents in Dakata quarters in Kano.

He said it was pathetic for a caregiver to commit such barbaric act.

He stated that, Hanifa had refused to follow the two defendants who wanted to kidnap her initially but agreed to follow.

Abdulmalik was her uncle and caregiver. Unfortunately, according to the legal luminary, he compromised and betrayed the trust bestowed on him.

He assured that NBA would not rest on its oars in complementing the efforts of security agencies to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Earlier speaking, chairman of Kano Bar, Barrister Aminu Sani Gadanya, pointed out that members of the association resolved to make a condolence visit to the family of late Hanifa to condole with them over the agony they have been made to encounter.

Gadanya prayed the soul of Hanifa Abubakar to rest in paradise and equally prayed that God endow her parent with the fortitude bear the loss.

On his part, the father of the deceased, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad thanked the delegation of the Kano Bar for the condolence visit and words of hope to have justice of his daughter’s soul.