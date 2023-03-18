[Happening now] 2023 governorship election: Tight security as accreditation, voting begin in Benue

Voting has commenced in most places in Benue state, amidst tight security.

In Makurdi, the Benue state capital, voters were seen at various polling units.

In Tarka local government area at Akpa Agundo market square polling unit, House of Assembly member representing Tarka state Constinuency Bem Mngutyo, casted his vote around 9:15am.

In an interview, Mngutyo who is former NUJ Benue Council Chairman and National ex- officio of the union commended INEC for improvement in the conduct of the election.

He said the BVAS had issues in the presidential election, but the situation was different in the Governorship and State houses of Assembly election.

Blueprint correspondent reports that the election was so far peaceful in few places visited.

