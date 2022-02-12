Happening now: Abuja roads deserted as FCT council election kicks off

Many hitherto busy roads in the Federal Capital Territory are presently deserted as a result of the directive of the FCT police command for residents to observe restrictions in movement from 8am to 3pm on Saturday for the FCT Area Council election, Blueprint election monitoring crew reports.

As of the time of filing this report, roads like Ahmadu Bello Way, Mabushi, Banex, Gwarinpa, Berger, Wuse, Area 1, Area 3, Area 11 and Maitama were all deserted as only few vehicles with officials on election duty were seen plying the roads.

Interestingly, there was serious traffic and vehicle movement at the Life Camp/Karmo road as tricycle and commercial motorcycle operators and even taxi drivers were operating freely.

Blueprint also observed that shops at the Life Camp Fish market were opened as traders transacted businesses without any form of molestation from security agencies implementing the restriction order.

Also, it was business as usual at Karmo market as buyers and sellers transacted openly with reckless abandon and without regard for the election.

Meanwhile, apart from policemen turning back vehicles not on election duty at Jabi, security operatives, including army officers, patrolled Karmo, Gwagwa and Jiwa without molesting anyone.