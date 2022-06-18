Happening now: Accreditation, voting begin as many troop out to elect Fayemi’s successor in Ekiti [PICTURES]

As electorate in Ekiti state troop out on Saturday June 18, 2022 to elect new governor, accreditation and voting have started at various polling units.

The process started at exactly 8:30am at polling units 2, 3 and 4 at ward 6 Oke-Inyimi in Ado-Ado Ekiti.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials are using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to accredit, voting happens at the same time.

INEC had introduced the BVAS machine during the November 18, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

