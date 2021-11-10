Happening now: Again, ex-governor storms Court for Nnamdi Kanu

For the third time, former governor of Anambra state governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is at the Federal High Court in Abuja in respect of the case of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had last month scheduled November 10, 2021, to hear an application filed by Kanu challenging the competence of the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

He also asked the judge, Binta Nyako, to dismiss the newly-amended charges of seven counts.

Kanu was charged with terrorism, treason and perpetuation of falsehoods against President Muhammadu Buhari, mainly through broadcasts on the controversial Radio Biafra outlet and also through social media. He had pleaded not guilty during his last trial on October 21, 2021.

Tthe President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, had appointed Ezeife to lead the Ohanaeze delegation to the trial of Kanu.

