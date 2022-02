Owner of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is about now inspecting the pitch of Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

His visit is to ascertain the quality of work done regarding the regrassing and installation of state-of-the-art scoreboards.

During the visit, Alhaji Dangote promised to continuously maintain the pitch.

He also assured of his readiness to invest more in Nigerian football.

Details loading…