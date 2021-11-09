[Happening now] Anambra supplementary election: Collation begins as voter apathy, heavy security envelope Ihiala, final governorship result beckons

Collation is about now taking place following supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday.

As at 4.30pm, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials with election materials had started arriving at Ihiala LGA headquarters, the venue for collation centre amidst tight security.

The election was earlier marred by voter aparthy amidst heavy presence of security men across polling units.

Blueprint who monitored the exercise across 20 electoral wards in the government area including Ihiala, Azia, Mbosi and Okija towns reported that young men constituted the highest numbers of voters seen at various polling units.

The election which started at some polling units as at different times also witnessed late arrival of voting materials and official of INEC and pockets of violence at many communities including Mbosi, Isekke and Orsumoghu.

Addressing newsmen at Mbosi, the Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, said the exercise went peaceful and smooth at his polling unit.

Also speaking, the Governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, who said the poll also went successfully at all polling units in Okija, praised the INEC for conducting a credible poll even as he congratulated the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) which currently has the highest number of votes.

On his part, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, who is from Ihiala community, commended electorate in the council area for their peaceful conduct.

According to Adinuba, Ihiala LGA would present bulk votes to APGA.