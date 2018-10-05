Happening now :APC NWC dissolves Zamfara exco

Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the Party executives in Zamfara State at all levels.

A statement signed Friday night in Abuja by the acting National Publicity of the Party, Yekini Nabena, the party said “all supposed party factions in Zamfara state stands dissolved.

“The NWC-inaugurated committee for Zamfara State are to conduct the Governorship and Legislative primaries in the State. Hence, the Zamfara State Governor, H.E. Alh. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari and the dissolved executives in the state should not interfere in the primary elections in the State.

“The Governorship and legislative primaries will hold from Saturday, October 5, 2018 – Sunday, October 6, 2018.”