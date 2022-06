Voting at ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary has ended with electoral officials sorting ballot boxes inside Eagles Square Abuja.

Blueprint crew covering the proceedings reports that former governor of Lagos state Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi were top three leading contenders as at Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Details loading…

[Live updates]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook