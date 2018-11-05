Happening Now: At last, Labour shows up, ‘locked up’ in meeting with FG ahead Nationwide shut down

The Organised Labour is about now attending the officially scheduled meeting put up by the tripartite committee on new minimum wage

Blueprint learnt that the meeting meant to become a time to put to rest proposed nationwide strike or allow the industrial action go on as already announced is ongoing in Abuja.

Principal actors are on ground for the meeting are Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, who insisted that the organised labour would not be part of any agreement short of N30,000.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation had at Sunday’s meeting, boycotted by labour, stressed the need for consensual agreement in the interest of the nation’s economy.

While the state governors agreed to pay N22,500, FG promises N24,000 but labour insists N30000 or a national strike.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.