Happening now – Bail: Judge yet to sit as Sunday Igboho’s associates’ fate still hangs

After standing down the matter for two hours now, the fate of the 12 detained Igboho’s aides appears to have hanged as the presiding judge, Justice Obiora is yet to resume sitting as at the time of filing this report.

Blueprint reports that Justice Egwuatu stood down the matter for ruling shortly after counsel to the 12 associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja to admit his clients to bail unconditionally.

Olajengbesi made the plea following the production of the 12 detainees beforehim on Wednesday.

The applicants, who had been in the detention of the Department of State Service (DSS) since July 2, had approached the court through their lawyer to seek for their fundamental rights enforcement.

Olajengbesi in his arguement told the court that contrary to the Section 35(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which stipulated that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours, the DSS had kept the applicants for about 34 days in detention.

Countering, Counsel to the Nigeria’s secret police, Awo opposed the application for bail for four of the applicants in custody.

He however, did not oppose the application for bail for eight others.

Awo, while justifying his argument cited their level of involvement in the offences preferred against them

The service did not oppose bail for 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th applicants, the security outfit strongly objected to granting bail to 2nd, 12th, 6th and 5th applicants.

