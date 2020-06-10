Happening now: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those in attendance are the Vice President , the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd.); and the to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari. 

Also physically in attendance are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed.

Others are the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Talle

