Happening now: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those in attendance are the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd.); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also physically in attendance are the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed.

Others are the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Talle