Happening now: Delegates begin voting at PDP convention

Delegates have started voting at the national convention of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

Accredited 3,274 delegates will pick a presidential candidate for the party.

One hundred and six delegates from Abia State led the voting

followed by Adamawa delegates.

The election is being closely monitored by the 13 aspirants and their agents.

More to follow

