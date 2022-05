The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He is to be arraigned on charges of money laundering and related offences on Monday morning before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The country’s anti-corruption body last week arrested Okorocha at his residence in Abuja.

