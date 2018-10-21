Happening Now: Fayose in Abuja airport, flies to Lagos ahead of trial

Immediate past Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose is reportedly around Nnamdi Azikiwe airport en route Lagos ahead of his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday.

