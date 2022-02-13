[Happening now] FCT Area Council election: INEC begins collation of results for AMAC as APC wins in Gwagwalada



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the FCT Area Council election.

Collation of results is ongoing at the INEC office in Karu Site, under AMAC, as some of the INEC officials are still returning from their various polling as of 6am on Sunday.

The Returning Officer, Professor Sani Saka, said results on the Chairmanship election have been collated from only seven, out of the 12 wards in the council.

The wards whose results have been collated so far include:

Nyanya Ward 011Jiwa Ward 006Gui Ward 07Karshi Ward 08Gwagwa Ward 12Orozo Ward 09City Center ward 001

As of 8am, INEC officials were still awaiting results from five wards before final collation and announcement of results.

Meanwhile, the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has been declared winner of Gwagwalada Area Council in the Saturday council elections.

Giri who is a former chairman of the council, defeated his PDP opponent, Mohammed Kassim.

Jibrin Giri polled 11,125 votes to beat Mr Kassim of the PDP who polled 9,597 votes in the chairmanship race.

However, PDP beat APC in six out of the ten wards in the council.