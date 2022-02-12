[Happening now] FCT council election: APC candidate missing on INEC list as voting begins at Jiwa Ward, others (VIDEO)

Accreditation of voters started by 10:20am at polling unit 002 in Jiwa Ward, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for the FCT Area Council election holding on Saturday, February 12.

According to the Presiding Officer, Agwu Agnes, a total of 2,401 ballot papers were provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Chairmanship and councillorship election.

Interestingly, while the names of candidates of the different political parties participating in the Chairmanship election were displayed, that of the APC candidate was conspicuously missing.

The supreme court on Thursday upheld the candidacy of Murtala Karshi, against Alhassan Suleiman Gwagwa (aka Biggy), who was, until the Thursday’s ruling, the popular candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters.

