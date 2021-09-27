Day after clinching a third consecutive Afrobasket title in Cameroon, the federal government led by Minister of Youth and Sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, is about now receiving the victorious Nigeria’s D’Tigress inside the Moshood Abiola National stadium in Abuja.

The video clip captured by the Blueprint crew on Monday afternoon revealed how D’Tigress woman player, Nkem Nkaraiwe, handed the trophy to the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, who later presented it to Minister Dare in company of Minister of State for FCT Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

D’Tigress on Sunday night defeated Mali to win the biennial tournament.