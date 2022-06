The funeral rites for the mass burial of victims of the Owo massacre in Ondo state has begun.

At least, about 25 persons were said to have died when gunmen attacked on the St Francis Catholic church on Sunday June 5, 2022.

The state government had announced their plan to mark out a special park for mass burial and use the same place as memorial centre for all the victims.

Some families, according to reports, would love to take their loved ones to bury in their hometown

