Happening Now: Ganduje sends Commissioner to state Assembly, denies collecting bribe

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has denied collecting bribe from any contractor as alleged by online medium, Daily Nigerian which published video alleging the contrary.

The governor represented by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this when he appeared before the investigative committee of the Kano House of Assembly, who summoned him to testify before the committee.

Ganduje, said the video clips released by the Daily Nigerian were aimed at tarnishing his image politically.

